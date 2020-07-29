Signs of an Insect Problem That Are Easily Missed

Insects can cause serious damage to your home, affect your family’s health and make life unbearable. If you think your home has an insect infestation, look for these tell-tale signs.

How to Spot a Possible Insect Problem Inside a House

Take a look in places where insects tend to search for food, such as inside kitchen cabinets. If you see droppings, the house may be infested with insects.

Some pests leave behind a distinctive odor that can clue you in to their presence. If you notice an unusual smell and you can’t identify the source, there may be a pest problem.

You may hear large insects moving, even if you can’t see them. If you hear banging sounds coming from inside the walls, there may be a termite infestation.

Termites can damage the wood structures of a house, as well as furniture inside it. You may notice holes or sagging in the floors. You may hear a hollow sound when you tap on wood, or paint may be cracked, peeling or bubbling because of moisture that termites left behind. Another sign of a termite problem is a pile of wings that have been shed, resembling fish scales.

Spiders and ladybugs eat insects. If you notice large numbers of spiders or ladybugs inside a house, that may point to a serious insect problem.

How to Detect Signs of an Infestation Outdoors

To protect the colony, termites create tubes of mud on outdoor walls leading to and from food sources. If you see one or more of those tubes, the house may already have serious termite damage.

Ants pile dirt in mounds with a hole on top. You may notice an anthill near a crack in the driveway or walkway or near a fence.

Carpenter bees and carpenter ants create round holes in wooden parts of a house, such as window frames, doors and decks. You may also see piles of sawdust.

Stagnant water can attract mosquitoes, especially in warmer weather. If there is a pond or lake nearby, the water may be a breeding ground for mosquitoes that could spread disease.

Insects eat plants and may leave evidence of their presence. You may notice that the edges of leaves and blades of grass have been chewed, or the grass may be uneven in length or have discolored patches.

Look for Evidence of a Pest Problem

An insect infestation can cause major damage to a home and it’s easy to miss the signs. If you notice any of these hallmarks of a possible insect infestation, contact an exterminator. Hiring a home inspector to check for pests might cost you more money up front, but it could help you avoid making a home purchase that you would regret.