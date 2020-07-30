Zillow Launches Nationwide Partnership With Home Builder D.R. Horton

Zillow announced a new relationship with D.R. Horton, a nationwide home builder, to become an exclusive partner. D.R. Horton homebuyers can now sell their existing homes through Zillow Offers.

D.R. Horton customers selling through Zillow Offers receive an extended closing timeline of up to eight months, and the flexibility to modify the closing date to better align both transactions.

“Buying a new home is an exciting time, and we’re proud to collaborate with the nation’s largest home builder to help people unlock life’s next chapter. We look forward to working together to offer a more seamless experience for our shared customers,” said Arik Prawer, president of the Zillow Homes Division. “Zillow Offers puts sellers in control of their own transaction. In a time when social distancing is becoming a necessity, selling to Zillow Offers provides a safe and flexible way to transact so new-construction buyers can focus on moving into their next dream home.”

Sellers can visit zillow.com/drhorton to start the process by answering a few questions about their home, upload some photos and receive a free, no-obligation offer in about 48 hours.

D.R. Horton homebuyers who sell their home through Zillow Offers may also be eligible to receive cash credits at closing and free local moving services.

“We are excited to partner with Zillow to bring more convenience and flexibility to the home-buying experience. This is a great opportunity to provide our customers with new options to streamline the process of selling their existing home, and help them move into their new D.R. Horton home more efficiently,” said Donald R. Horton, chairman of D.R. Horton.

The partnership will be marketed on all D.R. Horton home listings on Zillow, and in D.R. Horton sales offices in all markets where Zillow Offers operates.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.