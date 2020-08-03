Why Coaching Might Be What Your Team Is Missing

When it comes to our businesses and teams, we might think we know what is best—but do we? When I first got into the business, I got a coach right away. Real estate was a journey that I wanted to summit, and they were my chosen sherpa, helping me navigate the terrain. I wanted a guide who would help me get to my goal faster and safer than if I were to do it on my own as they have travelled the lonely road many times before. It even made my journey more enjoyable and easier to navigate—much better than having sleepless nights thinking about how I will reach my income and business goals.

Why wouldn’t you want to hire a sherpa to make the journey easier for you and your team, guide you forward, and help you build all of your processes and systems so that you don’t have to do it from scratch? When I had my coach I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders; they helped me “know what I didn’t know.”

After you take the test, they don’t tell you how to run a successful business or how to create processes and systems for it. A coach doesn’t make the adjustments for you, they simply guide you through the process. You have to implement and actually do what is suggested for you. If you are anything like me, you do your best at everything you do. I am not here to suggest that you must get a coach or you will fail, but when your head outgrows your body—meaning, your business starts getting out of hand—hiring a coach can keep you level headed and can help you move forward in a scalable way.

If you feel like you don’t have enough clients that allow your business to get out of hand, then a coach can help you in that regard too. Just like a golfing coach, a real estate coach sees your “game” from a different perspective and is able to suggest small adjustments that will help you immediately. They may also bring awareness to you, and get you to look at things differently and in a different way than you did before, helping you to understand why you may want to do something “like this” instead of “like that.”

Coaches can be a game-changer because a lot of agents don’t know the value of their time. Remember, the role of a team leader is to be out making connections with people, not doing accounting, especially if you are bad at it—a coach can make this clear to you with other activities. Follow their step-by-step guidance and make sure you follow the advice—a coach’s value comes from the execution of the instruction. If you want to grow sustainably, make more money and build a better business, hiring a coach may be just what you need.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccess.com.

