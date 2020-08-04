Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage Franchise Network Expands to Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHSS) announced their first network member in Mexico located in the American expatriate and retiree destination of San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico. The brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colonial Homes San Miguel.

The location was named “No. 1 City in the World” twice, each by Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure magazines.

“We’ve been eyeing Mexico for some time as part of our global expansion,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “With its strong American and Canadian population, San Miguel de Allende seemed a natural fit for our brand and the name recognition we command.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colonial Homes San Miguel began operations locally in 1995 under the guidance of local resident Alma Cecilia Ramirez. Joining her as co-owner and broker is American expatriate Gregory Gunter, a certified Global Luxury specialist.

“We really feel Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will revolutionize the real estate industry in Mexico, especially in San Miguel de Allende,” says Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We provide a formal training program unknown in Mexico, a U.S.-based marketing resource center equally unique to Mexico, and our team has direct and specific access to their fellow real estate agents in feeder markets. That advantage is huge for our international teams.”

The new Colonial Homes San Miguel office is positioned as a luxury-focused office. As a certified Guild member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and a previous certified Global Luxury specialist, Gunter will receive the distinction as a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Luxury Collection specialist, the brand’s division dedicated to the high-value homes owned by highly discerning homeowners. In the U.S., only 7 percent of the real estate market fits that distinction, while Gunter notes it is 16 percent of the local market in San Miguel de Allende.

“Alma and I are thrilled to offer all our clients this vast array of new marketing and technology tools,” said Gunter. “Among other advantages more common in the U.S., but new to Mexico, is our ability to offer clients live, one-on-one virtual tours, as though walking the clients through the home side-by-side. Post-pandemic, this is a critical tool, but our buyers initially are all long-distance anyway, so this is a huge marketing advantage for our selling clients.”

“We’re excited to have a bi-national and bi-cultural ownership of our first franchise in Mexico,” added Blefari. “We expect their crossover outreach to both Mexican and American/Canadian clients to be unparalleled in the market.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.