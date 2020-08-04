Opening the Doors to France

Working with clients to buy and sell properties along the French Riviera, Riviera Keys operates between Menton and Saint-Tropez. Founded in 2004 by Managing Director Harald Starke, the firm’s team consists of professional, multilingual real estate advisors who have many years of experience working with international clients. Here, Starke provides a glimpse into the real estate market along the Mediterranean coast of Southeastern France.

Please describe your current housing market.

Harald Starke: Our inventory is currently decreasing, but as far as prices are concerned, we’re holding steady, with the average home price in our market right around 1M euros.

How would you describe the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on your real estate market?

HS: While our market is very active with a lot of local buyers, there are no foreign buyers at the moment due to the fact that there are no international flights coming into the Nice airport (at press time).

Tell us about the types of properties in your market and which are most popular.

HS: Condos and villas are the most popular property types in our market, with 60 percent of our buyers purchasing condos and 40 percent purchasing villas.

What types of buyers do you work with? Are they predominantly local or mixed from other countries?

HS: In a normal year, two thirds of the buyers we work with come from outside our area, while the remaining third are typically local buyers. We’re currently working mainly with local buyers; however, we’re doing a lot of showings via FaceTime and other video platforms. The buyers we work with who come from outside the region are predominantly from the big cities in Northern Europe, like Paris, Stockholm and London.

What are some of the most important trends in your market?

HS: The biggest trends we’re seeing are buyers searching for apartments with large terraces or villas comprised of only one floor.

What are your biggest challenges/opportunities for growth?

HS: Our biggest challenge and opportunity for continued growth comes down to finding the right sales agents who are bilingual or trilingual, with experience in the area.

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) help advance your business?

HS: The French Riviera is an international market, so it is of great importance for us to belong to a global network so that we can reach an international audience.