5 Tips to Help You Get Out of a Slump

Whether you’re a seasoned real estate agent or a newly-licensed agent trying to get your business off the ground, you may find yourself in a slump from time to time. What do you do to overcome it? We sat down with national real estate coach Sherri Johnson to get her advice on how to get out of a slump. Click here to watch the interview.

Don’t have time to watch the video? Here’s are a few key takeaways so that you can get the gist.

Show up for your job.

If you don’t know how to get out of a slump and you’re thinking, “I’m not going make it. I’m going to quit real estate and get a ‘real job,'” think again. Being a real estate agent is a real job, and it’s the best job in the universe, Johnson asserts. So the first thing is to get up every morning, show up for your job and get to work.

Have a business plan.

Write up a plan detailing what you’re going to do to generate more business. Ask yourself, “Am I going to go after my sphere? Am I going to call expireds? Am I going to up my social media?” Decide what you’re going to do to get more exposure and get more people into a pipeline.

Generate a pipeline of leads.

“You have unrealized business you don’t even know you have,” says Johnson. Don’t just look at the people who are ready to buy or sell right now. Write down all the people that you’re talking to about buying and all the people you’re talking to about listing and create a pipeline to generate future business.

Create daily habits and routines.

Set a goal to get so many listings each week, and establish daily habits and routines to help you accomplish that goal. Remember, if you want to increase your real estate income, the key is to go on more appointments. Create daily routines of calling your sphere, calling expired listings and getting those appointments. Write down your goals and put them up around your home and office as reminders to help you stay focused.

“You have to say to yourself, ‘I am going to list a house this week, I just don’t know the address,'” Johnson advises. “You have to start with yourself and you have to believe that you can make this happen.”

Don’t give up.

“You can get to wherever you want to go. Don’t give up,” Sherri encourages. “Go on my website at sherrijohnson.com. There’s an on-demand Gold-Mine Pipeline™ webinar that you can watch for free. The form will be emailed to you, and you can just start right now today.”

