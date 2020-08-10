Starting Your Day With Your Least Favorite Thing

Everyone has that “thing”—that one task you need to do today that you don’t want to do. We procrastinate, and we tell ourselves “I’ll do it later when the timing is better” and spend all day dreading that one task.

Not long ago, I read an article about the habits of successful people. They do something every morning to set the tone for their day. Some start with meditation, working out or reading a motivational book, and then move on to doing that one thing they don’t want to do. I thought I would give this a try too.

What I did

I set my alarm for 5 a.m., got up, and tried some meditation. After that, I went outside and did two hours of yard work and got all that taken care of. Once I had finished cleaning up the yard, I went back inside, got cleaned up and went in to work.

I’ve got to tell you, friends, that I feel great about doing that yard work first thing because I did the hardest thing—that thing that I hate to do and usually avoid doing—and I got it over with. I felt like I had accomplished something big, and the rest of my day was a breeze because it was the tasks that I like to do.

What You Can Do

What I want you to do is first thing in the morning is do something positive like praying, exercising or meditating. Then, do the thing you dislike most, for example, making phone calls. Sit down and make one or two calls to FSBOs or expired listings. Just two, and that’s all.

Don’t sit down and try to do a whole quarterly campaign, because if you make your goal too big, you aren’t going to do it. So, for this week, just make those two calls every morning.

The point is to do something that you don’t want to do, so that you can have that emotional breakthrough, so the rest of your day is doing the things that you enjoy.

The Results

You will discover very quickly that you feel more in control of your day, and you don’t have those feelings of dread controlling you or your day, because you took action based on your commitment, not based on your feelings.

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess