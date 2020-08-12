Homesnap Named to 2020 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Homesnap recently announced that it has ranked No. 510 on the 39th annual 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the third year in a row that Homesnap has been named to the Inc. 5000 list.

Companies named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over one million jobs over the past three years.

“We are extremely proud to be ranked among the fastest-growing companies in America for the third consecutive year,” said Homesnap CEO John Mazur. “Our continued growth is proof that Homesnap has built one of the most innovative platforms in real estate technology. The success we’ve achieved to date only motivates us to work harder and keep innovating.”

Homesnap’s three-year growth rate was 917.18 percent from 2016 to 2019.

“It is an honor to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row,” said Homesnap President and Co-Founder Steve Barnes. “When we started Homesnap in 2012, our mission was to give real estate agents the most innovative, high-quality products to help them run and grow their business. Seeing that mission become a reality, and receiving prestigious awards such as the Inc. 5000, are both very gratifying. This award is a testament to the entire Homesnap team and the work we do every day.”

Complete results, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

This award is the latest accolade earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series of DC Metro’s Fastest Growing Companies, ranking No. 16 overall and No. 2 in the real estate category, and the Forbes 2020 List of America’s Best Startup Employers.

For more information, please visit www.homesnap.com.

