How Agents Should Navigate Comments on Social Media

As you continue to grow your presence across social media, it is important to remember that once a strategy is planned and executed, maintaining and updating that strategy is essential. With endless opportunities to connect with customers and leads, you can help consumers by responding to real-time comments and feedback.

From reviews and testimonials to questions and arising problems, social media offers agents the chance to respond and communicate with their social sphere in an effective and convenient way. Responding to both positive and negative feedback will not only showcase your commitment to your community on and off screen, but also enhancing the client’s trust in you as a resource.

Here are some tips for navigating comments across social media platforms—the good, the bad and everything in between.

Respond in a timely manner. Whether you receive a compliment, a question or negative feedback, your response time is the first piece of this puzzle. If you respond too late, or don’t respond at all, it may come across as careless customer service. According to the 2020 Sprout Social Index, 40 percent of consumers expect brands to respond within the first hour of reaching out on social media, while 79 percent expect a response in the first 24 hours. The data also shows that the real estate industry is the leader when it comes to the highest response rates. So, be sure to keep up the stats by not only responding to comments and feedback, but also doing so quickly and appropriately.

Prepare responses ahead of time. When it comes to responding to comments, questions and complaints, having a general plan for how to handle each situation will be very helpful, especially for a more active agent. Because an agent’s schedule is often random, from open houses to meetings with buyers and sellers, creating a few templates can cut down on your response time. From a simple “Thank you!” to an embedded link that directs a consumer to more information or a contact page for your business, remember that each and every interaction deserves attention. Make sure you have a variety of prepared answers that come across as personable, rather than automated and passive.

Address issues privately and share your solutions. In any business, you will find an unhappy customer. When it comes to the business of real estate, not only is this the largest and most important purchase for a buyer, but it can also be highly emotional for all parties involved. Unfortunately, some may not have a great experience and will share a negative review or complaint on social media. To avoid a public argument, protect the privacy of the complainant and resolve any lingering issues—consider making a phone call, scheduling a meeting or even sending a private message to talk out a solution. If there are no lasting issues and problems are resolved, ask the client to update their review or comment, or post an update yourself. You can even share the details of your solution to restore trust and confidence to your leads, prospects and clients.

End on a positive note. From glowing testimonials to complex questions to negative comments, every response from you should be a positive one. You want to leave those who reached out, as well as anyone else who may see these interactions, with a good impression. Social media is a platform where agents should be representing themselves in the most positive light, from the content they share to the conversations they create.

Don’t be afraid to use humor in your posts, as long as it is appropriate and you are confident your social sphere will be receptive to it. Keep your messaging lighthearted, educational and constructive. This will not only shine a positive light on your brand, but on you as a valuable and reliable resource, agent and person.



Paige Brown is RISMedia’s content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to pbrown@rismedia.com.

