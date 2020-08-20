National Association of Realtors® Announces 2021 Leadership Academy Class

The National Association of Realtors® today announced the roster of its 2021 Leadership Academy class. Twenty-five Realtors® from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 11-month program designed to prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR.

“NAR’s Leadership Academy provides one-on-one experiences and tools that equip volunteer leaders for the critical roles they will play shaping American real estate in the years ahead,” said 2021 NAR President Charlie Oppler, a Realtor® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and broker/owner of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “Volunteer leaders are vital to our industry, and by better understanding the needs and strategies of our association, Leadership Academy graduates can affect change at the national, state and local levels of this organization.”

Throughout next year’s course program, participants will develop, enhance and hone their leadership skills while becoming familiar with the history and inner-workings of NAR and its leadership structure. Twelve interactive online courses and in-person experiences will help prepare graduates to represent NAR and its 1.4 million members moving forward – continuing the association’s long-standing and successful volunteer leadership structure. Realtors® selected to participate in the 2021 NAR Leadership Class are:



Content Square 1.

Brian Anzur (CO) Michelle Bailey (ID) Jaime Caballero (FL) Cheri Daniels (WA) Ryan De Guzman (Guam) Nina Dosanjh (CA) Gaspar Flores (IL) Andrew Fristoe (VA) Karem Gallo Garcia (KS) Christy Gessler (TX) Michael Gobber (IL) Alisha Harrison (WA) Cynthia Haydon (FL) Michael Inman (KY) Bakhsish Khalsa (CA) William Klein (MO) John LeTourneau (IL) John McPherson (NC) Gonzalo Mejia (FL) Eileen Oldroyd (CA) Lorena Pena (TX) Jairo Rodriguez (NJ) Derek Sprague (CA) Peggy Todd (VA) Heather Zimmaro (OH)

The program will begin in January 2021 and culminate at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference and Expo in San Diego, CA, next November. For more information about NAR’s Leadership Academy, including individual course summaries and resources for perspective 2022 applicants, visit nar.realtor/leadershipacademy. The application period for the 2022 class runs from December 2, 2020, through March 2, 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.