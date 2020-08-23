4 Ways to Invest in Your Professional Development

Professional development is a great way to stay ahead of the competition. In a recent survey we conducted, we learned that real estate agents who keep learning and stay up-to-date on current trends earn about $50,000 more annually than those who don’t. So, we asked agents across the country for advice on what they do to invest in their own professional development. Here are just some of the tips they shared.

Take classes.

Professional development for real estate agents begins with education. Myriad courses are available to help you earn, maintain and upgrade your real estate license. High-quality real estate classes can help you gain essential skills, develop expertise and continually grow your career.

“Always keep learning! Whether you are a seasoned real estate agent or new, there is always something to learn! New technology to help grow your business, classes on different topics such as loans, foreclosures, scripts. Take in all the knowledge you can and then personalize and apply it to a way that works for you!” – Christi D.

Soak in everything real estate.

While it’s good to have a niche, a broad understanding of real estate is essential. It’s a good idea to learn everything you can about your local housing market, community and listings. At the same time, make sure you have a strong foundational knowledge of real estate principles and best practices.

“Knowledge is power. The more you know about listings, the more you know about the area, the more you know about houses in the sense of its structure and how it works, and the more you know about just real estate in general, people automatically want to choose you because they believe in your abilities as their real estate agent.” – Bryan C.

Content Square 1.

Make professional development a habit.

Set aside time each week or each month for professional development. Subscribe to real estate magazines and blogs, listen to podcasts, read the real estate sections of newspapers, attend professional development seminars and conferences, read books and follow industry leaders on social media.

“The number one trick for me is learning something new each day, this makes me more knowledgeable which, in turn, does the same for my clients.” – Michael C.

Go above and beyond what is required.

If you want to stand out and stay ahead of the competition, you have to be willing to go above and beyond. The final professional development tip for real estate agents is to take additional classes beyond the minimum continuing education (CE) requirements in your state. For example, in order to set yourself apart, you might take extra courses that will help you develop niche expertise in a certain area of real estate.

“Taking classes beyond the CE requirement keeps me up to date and in the know, making me an expert with my clients. It’s easy and should be a must for everyone in the industry to put education and involvement No. 1 on their list of things to do!!” – Lisa H.

There is a myriad of ways to invest in your professional development. Choosing one or multiple of the aforementioned tips can produce amazing results in terms of your career satisfaction and annual income.

Content Square 2.

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.