Helping to Protect Buyers and Sellers From the Unexpected

American Home Shield® home warranties bring added security to the real estate transaction

Alex Milshteyn first started in the real estate business back in high school, and 20 years later, he’s serving as associate broker for Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Real Estate. Located in Ann Arbor, Mich., the firm consists of nearly 800 agents and serves buyers and sellers in the lower part of the state.

Early in his career, Milshteyn had his first taste of working with American Home Shield (AHS®) , and he knew right away that the warranty company was something special.

“There are a wide variety of services they offer under their home warranty, which is super beneficial to clients,” says Milshteyn, who points to his dedicated AHS sales representative Lori Hoover as one of the aspects he enjoys most about his relationship with AHS.

“If, at any point, one of my clients has an issue, I can always reach out to Lori,” says Milshteyn. “My clients don’t have to go around in a circle with an 800 number. They simply reach out to me, and I’m able to get them some answers.”

Getting clients interested in the home warranty is easy, notes Milshteyn, as all he needs to do is educate buyers and sellers alike about the benefits associated with home warranty protection.

Protecting buyers and sellers from the expense associated with something going wrong with a covered system component or appliance during the real estate transaction, AHS has been a home warranty leader for more than 45 years.

Committed to keeping up with the ever-evolving real estate industry, AHS introduced a variety of new services, including rekey service—something Milshteyn’s clients rave about when he checks in with them after a sale.

“When you close, you’ll want to rekey your home, and most of my clients have no idea how to do that,” says Milshteyn. “Now, all they have to do is call AHS, and they will send out a technician to rekey the locks.

“AHS is reliable, and that’s one thing I’ve always been able to say about them,” says Milshteyn. “They’ve helped a lot of my clients, and they’re always ready and willing to jump on things in order to get them resolved.”

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.