Georgia House of Representatives Candidate and Real Estate Leader Clint Crowe Affiliates With CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Clint Crowe, candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives, District 110, and real estate industry leader in the south Atlanta area for more than two decades, has chosen to affiliate Crowe Realty with Century 21 Real Estate and will now operate as CENTURY 21 Crowe Realty. Crowe, and his team of 69 sales professionals, will begin leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand. The partnership will help to ensure that CENTURY 21 Crowe Realty continues its legacy dating back to the 1930s as a team of real estate professionals who deliver services to Jackson Lake and the entire south metro Atlanta area.

“We had many real estate companies that wanted us to build our future with them, but in the end, we chose the CENTURY 21 brand as the best option for our agents to find customers, build long-term client relationships and close more deals,” said Crowe. “Their mission to transform the industry from transactional to experiential and perfecting the overall experience, aligns with our client-first approach to this business and the amount of value and care we bring to every relationship we have with our clients, other industry professionals and the communities we serve.”

Locally owned and managed, the team at CENTURY 21 Crowe Realty, with an office at 4080 Highway 42 South in Locust Grove (Ga.), offers comprehensive real estate services in the following communities: Covington, Griffin, Hampton, Jackson, Jackson Lake, Locust Grove, McDonough and Monticello.

“Clint has always put others first, and gone above and beyond for all of the people, families and the communities that he has served in his life, from his days as a law enforcement officer and detective to his current run for office in the Georgia House. He is a welcome addition to the CENTURY 21 family,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We look forward to helping him and CENTURY 21 Crowe Realty grow their business and secure a leadership position in the markets they serve.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

