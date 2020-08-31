California Association of REALTORSÂ® WomanUP!Â® Conference Goes Virtual for First Time This Week

In an effort to develop, connect and inspire women to step into real estate brokerage leadership, the California Association of REALTORSÂ® (C.A.R.) is going virtual for the first time for its WomanUP!Â® 2020 Virtual Experience to be held today through Sept. 3.

The three-day national conference is part of C.A.R.’s women’s outreach program that brings together a community of mentors and leaders to communicate, collaborate and support one another in the real estate industry. â€‹

“Our WomanUP!Â® movement has grown exponentially since our inaugural year in 2017. This is an industry filled with ambitious and passionate women who are currently or ready to step into leadership, as well as the bold men and women who want to support those women,” said C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick. “WomanUP!Â® is a place for attendees to hear best practices, lessons learned and collective wisdom from experienced brokerage owners and receive support from a community of leaders and peers on their leadership journey.”

Content Square 1.

Sessions include signature solo talks and panels, new coffee and conversation breakout sessions led by industry influencers, interactive lunch and learns, and even social gatherings such as daily yoga and meditation sessions and virtual Peloton rides or wine tastingâ€”all translated in a unique virtual world.

Attendees will use a unique, virtual reality platform, enabling them to use an avatar and be immersed in a virtual event space, or in the case of WomanUP!Â®, a virtual private island.

According to C.A.R. data, 60 percent of REALTORSÂ® in California are women, but only about one-third of leadership positions in brokerage firms with more than 100 agents are led by womenâ€”a statistic that has been virtually unchanged in recent years.

Content Square 2.

C.A.R. held its inaugural WomanUP!Â® Conference in Pasadena, Calif. In 2017.

Registration for WomanUP!Â® is $59 for a three-day pass. To register or learn more, visit IamWomanUp.com.

View the 2020 speaker lineup.

Content Square 3.

Source: California Association of REALTORSÂ®