Leading With Virtual Innovation

Today’s leaders are scrambling to adjust to the new normal. Creating ways to conduct virtual real estate, limited inventory, wearing masks, fear of catching COVID-19, wondering if we have a cure and if its spread is slowing down are all creating confusion in the marketplace and fear in our offices.

In times of change, leaders must create an environment of consistency to provide real solutions if they are going to weather the storm. And while social distancing means different things to different people, it is not our job as leaders to challenge others on how they feel or even measure their fear level, but rather, to provide a safe environment for our agents and staff.

Becoming a master of virtual real estate is something every agent and broker should do at this time. When many do the minimum in order to complete the transaction, they ultimately help only a few, but when rockstar team leaders embrace virtual real estate, they become lights in the midst of darkness.

It is my belief that some services will continue long after the threat of COVID-19 is gone, simply because they make sense. For example:

– Virtual open houses

– Virtual showings

– Zoom listing and buyer presentations, etc.

Here are a few things leaders can do to step up their game in delivering virtual services:

Turn on a virtual open house strategy with marketing before, during and after, while employing lead capture systems. Virtual open houses can be replayed and remarketed throughout the entire life of the listing, creating a maximum lead generation process. An agent can hold several virtual open houses on any given weekend, saving both time and money while creating a frenzy around the property. These well-planned and -executed open houses will not go away because of the leverage created in the process.

Utilize Google Earth, Matterport virtual walkthroughs and online staging programs to show dozens of homes in a very short time. Virtual showings have become necessary during the pandemic and have proven to be effective in eliminating hours of driving, appointment setting and communication. In today’s virtual world, we can quickly get online and show dozens of homes in a very short time, and seller’s agents can even showcase better virtual showings.

Virtual listing and buyer presentations are happening daily. What used to require face-to-face meetings can now be done with a virtual call or Zoom meeting. Professional agents have adapted to deliver first-class presentations while keeping clients and their own families safe. While the pandemic has been devastating for many, others have taken the challenge on with energy and innovation and have created real solutions that, for many, will not go away.

Go to workmansuccess.com/virtualmaster to download a copy of “Becoming a Master of Virtual Real Estate” as my gift to Real Estate magazine readers, and good luck with your virtual innovations.