The Importance of a Strong Online Presence

Richard Rawdin

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group

As a highly respected and seasoned real estate professional, Richard Rawdin understands the significance of a strong online presence. With over 30,000 connections and more than 13,000 endorsements on LinkedIn, Rawdin has built a spotless reputation on and off the internet. Fifteen years into this industry, it seems there is no stopping him on his journey to helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.

Content Square 1.

Rawdin currently works for Coldwell Banker Beau Hulse Realty Group, a market leader in the Hamptons, N.Y., with offices in Westhampton, Southampton and Bridgehampton. Before his return to Coldwell Banker in 2019, Rawdin worked for Saunders & Associates for eight years.

“The reason I went back to Coldwell Banker is because they are one of the largest real estate companies in the world, they have an international presence and they have over 100,000 agents and brokers that I can network with,” he says.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rawdin has seen a spike in rental properties in the Hamptons as people leave New York City.

Content Square 2.

“The rental market went extremely crazy back in March. You can’t even find a rental property today,” he says, adding that he hasn’t seen such a strong rental market in the 15 years he’s been licensed. He also explains that more people moved out of the city and into their summer homes as the number of COVID-19 cases rose in the spring. “We had the level of occupancy in the Hamptons swell in March, when normally it doesn’t swell until after Memorial Day. We’ve been very busy.”

Being an agent in an area of the country that caters to some of the most elite clientele, it comes as no surprise that Rawdin would have some incredible stories. ”

I had the exclusive on a 4,000-sq. ft. oceanfront property. I sold the house and had my own buyer, so I got the listing side and I got the selling side on a $3.3 million house,” he explains. “Eleven months later, the person who bought it asked me to sell it without listing it, without advertising it—and I got it in contract in four days.”

Content Square 3.

Rawdin credits most of his success to his incredible presence online. “Social media has been very good to me,” he says. “I bought the domain hamptonshomes4sale.com 15 years ago and I’ve been using it successfully ever since. That’s part of my social media strategy, but I’m very active.” He believes that LinkedIn and Facebook are his two most influential social media platforms.

Since becoming an ACESocial member in March 2017, Rawdin has been able to spend more time connecting with his social network by sharing relevant and timely content without taking time out of his daily routine.

“The autoposting is a big advantage because it’s something that I don’t have to do every day and it’s done automatically, which takes something off my plate and it makes it easier to utilize.”

With such a prominent online presence and a large network of consumers and real estate professionals, Rawdin believes he will continue utilizing ACESocial for its convenience, affordability and relevant content. ”

I’m able to share this content with over 34,000 people, automatically, every day,” he says. “ACESocial gets in front of more than a couple million people every time something is posted on my LinkedIn. For what I’m paying, it’s the best bang for the buck I have on my internet spending.”

“The content is very up-to-date, pertinent information that’s good for real estate people, mortgage people, homebuyers and home sellers. I think it covers my real estate clientele and people who work in the industry well, so it appeals to a wide segment. Throw in the customer service aspect that everyone else is lacking—it just makes ACE a very good product.”

For more information, please visit coldwellbanker.com and rismedia.com/acesocial