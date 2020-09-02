Become a Social Media Celebrity in Your Community

By Debbie De Grote in Partnership With The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

Take up the 30-day video challenge—every day for the next 30 days, do a live stream a day on Facebook that provides great value to those who would view it. Remember, we want to show you off as their wise advisor.

We know some of you may be camera shy; just relax and be you. The more natural and organic the video is the more they like it.

Step 1

Deliver great content. Think about the questions you are being asked every day. Talk about data and mortgage rates or interview some type of interesting expert.

Step 2

Have a call to action on every video and in the text portion of your posts. Tip sheets are a great thing to offer, and you can get a cheap domain name on GoDaddy so that you can send them to a simple landing page. On this landing page, they can give their information to get the tip sheet or they can leave.

Step 3

Use your live streams as video ads. Your videos can be any length; however, if it’s at least 3-15 minutes, Facebook will give you more exposure when you run the ad.

By the end of 30 days, you will feel so comfortable and the response will be so positive you will be hooked.

While you may get some immediate hot leads, the real return is in the nurture and the long-term follow-up.

Here are some tip sheet topic samples and the tip sheet formula:

Example : 7 Things to Know About Buying a Home in Spring of 2020

Formula: ___ Things to Know About ____ a Home in ____ of _____

Example : 5 Biggest Mistakes People Make When Buying a Home… And How to Avoid Them!

Formula: ___ Biggest Mistakes People Make When _____ a _____… And How to Avoid Them!

If you need help, talk to us and we will help you. We have the pleasure of working with some of the brightest and best luxury agents in the real estate industry across the nation.

Debbie De Grote is the founder and owner of Excelleum Coaching and Consulting. Go to forwardcoaching.com/consultation to book your complimentary session.

For more information, please visit www.luxuryhomemarketing.com.