Providing Exceptional Service to Buyers and Sellers Alike

HSASM Home Warranty pulls out all the stops to stay on the cutting-edge

A home warranty is one of the most important things a homeowner should check off their list when moving into a new home. The assurance that you will be backed by a reputable company should something go wrong with a covered home-system component or appliance can mean the difference between a massive headache and a quickly replaced appliance.

A service contract that typically lasts a year and covers different home systems and appliances should they break during the course of everyday wear and tear, home warranties are not new to the real estate industry. But for HSA Home Warranty, a commitment to staying on the cutting-edge as the industry continues to evolve is making all the difference for buyers and sellers alike in today’s competitive market.

Founded in 1984, the company has a sterling reputation among buyers and sellers, which is why the clients of real estate industry veterans like Jodi Palmatier consistently turn to HSA.

Palmatier, who currently serves as a real estate associate with RE/MAX Lakeside South in Greenfield, Wis., speaks highly when it comes to the service that HSA provides.

“As a listing and buyer’s agent, I always discuss the benefits that a home warranty provides,” says Palmatier. “Not only do my clients find HSA’s home warranties affordable, it’s also a cinch for clients to contact the company and, most importantly, they provide the comfort a homeowner needs.

“HSA is reliable and prompt, and they use licensed professionals to evaluate and address my clients’ concerns as needed,” adds Palmatier, who goes on to explain that one of the greatest benefits is the ease with which the company’s home warranties work within her business.

Palmatier admits that while she was apprehensive when she first began educating her clients on the benefits of a home warranty, her local HSA account executive, Michelle Glen, was there for her from the beginning.

“I was a new agent, and I didn’t know good home warranties from bad,” admits Palmatier. “However, [Michelle] would validate the quality of HSA by showing me the amount of cases they had received and taken care of.”

While Palmatier has switched brokerages throughout the course of her career, HSA is one thing that has remained a constant in her business. This is due in large part to Michelle’s knowledge as well as her commitment to follow through on any client concerns or inquiries.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to evaluate all of the products and services that are available to help buyers and sellers successfully achieve their real estate goals, making it more important than ever to look at a company’s track record. For HSA, it’s been exceptional service for clients across the board since the mid-80s.

“Numbers are only numbers until you have a client who needs the service,” says Palmatier. “Then the product is truly put to the test.”

