Realty ONE Group Donates $11,111 to the Beverly Carter Foundation for REALTORÂ® Safety Month

Realty ONE Group International is recognizing REALTORÂ® Safety Month by donating $11,111 to the Beverly Carter Foundation, while continuing to further its comprehensive program on overall REALTORÂ® health. NAR (the National Association of REALTORSÂ®) has named September REALTORÂ® Safety Month.

“Every month should be REALTORÂ® Safety month,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Ongoing awareness, safety education and staying better connected builds a stronger community of professionals who watch out for each other.”

Realty ONE Group’s philosophy from day ONE is that ‘everyONE has a voice’ and its business model is built with a YOU-first focus, according to the brokerage. The organization says it is consistently reaching out to its growing network of over 14,000 associates to expand its coaching and business programs that helps its professionals manage eleven important areas of safety, including mental, physical, financial, business, family, health, neighborhood, housing, social media, cyber and, of course, YOU-first safety.

Realty ONE Group says it hopes that the $11,111 donation will further the Beverly Carter Foundation’s mission to create a lasting, substantive positive impact on safety and spotlight the significance of how proper REALTORÂ® safety precautions can save lives.Â

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.