NAR Announces New International Language Assets Available on Association Photofy App

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced that it is expanding the global capabilities of its collaboration with Photofy, which has allowed REALTORS® to personalize and share content and key messages from NAR’s consumer ad campaign across the world. While NAR members have had the ability to deliver promotional social media graphics in English and Spanish, NAR’s recent announcement will immediately allow REALTORS® to share customizable content in French, Japanese, Romanian and Portuguese.

“NAR is fortunate to have the scale, resources and member support to back a national advertising campaign that exemplifies who REALTORS® are and the value they bring to a transaction,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “And as we work to ensure our members can maximize the campaign to make their businesses more successful, we’re excited that REALTORS® will be able to utilize this new international language feature to share messages with countless potential clients in America and across the globe.”

NAR members will now be able to share over 100 customizable and static assets in dozens of additional countries, many of which represent the locations where the highest number of REALTORS® do business. With more than 100 partner associations currently operating in 85 countries, NAR’s Global team has focused on developing initiatives that strengthen international partnerships and generate additional visibility for members around the world.

“The NAR Global team’s tireless work building connections and communicating with partner associations across the globe ensures we are providing every possible resource to our International REALTOS® members,” said Katie Johnson, general counsel and chief member experience officer at NAR. “New assets like these create engagement with members in dozens of nations and who speak these languages, allowing them to reach across international borders, discover new clients and generate new business opportunities.”

REALTORS® are encouraged to personalize and share these and other “That’s Who We R” campaign assets on their social media accounts. More information can be found on NAR’s international language assets page or by visiting signup.photofy.com/nar to create a Photofy account and gain access to campaign assets.

The announcement comes as the “NAR en Español” initiative is growing to extend services to Spanish-speaking members, both domestically and abroad. NAR expects to make new announcements surrounding this program in the coming months.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

