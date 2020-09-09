4 Features to Look For in a Ski Home

When the snow starts falling, there’s nothing better than having your own luxurious ski home in the mountains. It provides the perfect place to get away and enjoy the outdoors with the family all winter long. If you’re in the market for a property that makes this possible, here are a few things to look for in a ski home.

Mountain Access

It probably goes without saying, but the most important factor for most buyers is proximity to the slopes. Of course, ski-in/ski-out locations are as good as it gets if you don’t want to be bothered with lugging your gear around, but another great option is to find a home with easy access to a shuttle that takes you right to the base.

Alpine Views

The natural beauty of the mountains is unsurpassed, which is why most luxury buyers want a home where they can take it all in. Far-ranging views of the surrounding peaks will contribute to a truly special setting where the family can gather for years to come. Whether you’re watching the snow fall in winter or foliage in autumn, you’ll be treated to an incredible display all year round.

Content Square 1.

Luxurious Outdoor Area

You might not think to look for a ski home with a well-equipped outdoor area, but soaking in a hot tub that’s surrounded by mountain views is quite simply the perfect way to cap off a long day on the slopes. Add in a grand outdoor fireplace to set the mood and you’ll have the ultimate setup for après ski.

Heated Driveway

When you’re going skiing, there’s no such thing as too much snow. However, that might change a little bit if you have to shovel it out of your driveway. That’s why heated driveways are a highly desirable feature for ski homes. After all, the last thing you want is to blow out your back shoveling or slip on a patch of ice.