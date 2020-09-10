CinchÂ® Home Services Partners With Comcast Company, NotionÂ®

CinchÂ® Home Services (CinchÂ®) has announced a partnership with Notion, a Comcast company that offers sensors that monitor the opening of doors and windows, sounding of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, water leaks, and temperature changes.

“Modern life is filled with stresses and challenges, but at Cinch we believe taking care of the home shouldn’t be one of them,” saidÂ Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “Through our new partnership with Notion, we’re making things even easier for individuals and families around the country, while delivering new innovations as we pursue our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household.”

The partnership offers:



Notion Multifunctional Sensor Kit:Â In the near future, Cinch will offer customers a solution that bundles the Notion Smart Home Starter Kit with a Cinch home service plan. Once connected to the user’s home Wi-Fi, the Notion Sensors relay information directly to their smartphones, allowing them to view statuses, change settings and receive updates on everything from in-home temperature readings to potential water leaks.



The Notion Experience:Â When Notion detects a water leak, customers are notified immediately, allowing them to contact Cinch to schedule a home visit to diagnose and repair the issue.



Cinch Workmanship Guarantee:Â All repairs provided by Cinch are covered under its 180-day workmanship guarantee.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cinch to augment their expanded home management experience to customers and look forward to launching additional programs that will benefit both companies in the future,” saidÂ Brett Jurgens, CEO and co-founder of Notion.

“When exploring new Cinch product offerings, our priority is always to maximize value while minimizing potential headaches, whether it’s for our customers or our affinity (B2B2C) partners,” saidÂ Chris White, Cinch’s chief marketing officer and head of Product Development. “Our partnership with Notion provides the best of both worldsâ€”customer peace of mind with a Notion home sensor and access to our network of service professionals through a Cinch home service plan.”

The launch follows the rollout of Cinch’s Smart Support product line, which offers remote access to technical support for setting up or troubleshooting any device, any timeâ€”regardless of when or where it was purchased, and Cinch on-demand, an all-in-one home maintenance platform which allows users to tap into a nationwide network of service professionals and handymen without any long-term contracts or commitments.

For more information, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

