BHHS Chicago Draws Attention to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month This September With Pizza, Dance Party

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Kindness Foundation has planned several special activities for children undergoing cancer treatment as well as the medical staff who care for them this September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Diane Glass, CEO; Mark Pasquesi, president; and Joe Stacy, senior vice president, general sales manager and Kindness Foundation chairman, coordinated a special thank you lunch and delivered 60 Lou Malnati’s pizzas to the staff at Lurie Children’s Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Each autumn since 2016, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago has hosted a Teen Getaway for The Sunshine Kids, a national organization dedicated to serving kids undergoing cancer treatment. During the getaway, kids from all over the country are able to visit Chicago, have new experiences including seeing the Blue Man Group, going to Navy Pier and taking a Seadog Cruise, visiting the Bean and making friends with other kids going through cancer treatment.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events this year will shift and be virtual, so the Sunshine Kids Chicago Reunion Virtual Dance Party will be held on Sept.23. The Zoom Dance Party Reunion is for Sunshine Kids who visited Chicago on the Teen Getaway trips in 2018 and 2019. The Sunshine Kids will enjoy a DJ and each attendee will receive a giant party box that includes a contest kit, treats, and disco gear.

Stacy said, “It was our pleasure to provide Lurie staff with lunch as a thank you for all that they do. These terrific individuals are so important to the children receiving cancer treatment and they have been terrific friends to the Sunshine Kids, so we wanted to show our appreciation. And the Sunshine Kids Dance Party should be a ton of fun. We are really looking forward to virtually hosting them this year!”

The Kindness Foundation is a 501C3 charitable organization whose mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities it serves and enhances the quality of life for fellow citizens.

For more information, please visit www.bhhschicago.com.