Happening Tomorrow: Real Estate Leaders to Virtually Address Adapting Business to New Consumer Behaviors at RISMedia’s CEO Exchange

There’s Still Time to Register to See More Than 50 Dynamic Real Estate Leaders Streaming on Real Estate’s Most Power Event of the Year

This year’s CEO Exchange is open to both agents and brokers, and attendees will receive access to live broadcasts as well as replays of all sessions. Special bulk ticketing is available for brokers. Please email any event questions to dryan@rismedia.com. The first 200 registrants will receive a FREE welcome gift from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans® and a FREE, 3-month Premium-level ACESocial account.

The coronavirus has resulted in sweeping changes in both consumer behavior and in how we conduct the business of real estate. These information-packed sessions at RISMedia’s CEO Exchange, kicking off in its virtual format tomorrow, will offer attendees important insights into operating in a new consumer environment, how the real estate industry had to pivot on the fly to operate amid a health crisis, and how to provide the right leadership, resources and culture to agents in this redefined era.

This year’s CEO Exchange, co-presented by RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), will be an all-day virtual event on Sept. 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.

Click here to see the sessions and register for the event!

Check out who’s speaking at these not-to-be-missed sessions:

Forging Ahead: Navigating in a New Consumer Environment, with Kendall Bonner, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Capital Realty; Whitney Finn LaCosta, Broker/Owner, Coach Realtors; Larry Flick V, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group; Bob Hale, President & CEO, Houston Association of REALTORS®; and JP Piccinini, Founder & CEO, JP & Associates REALTORS®.

Learning on the Fly: Wins and Fails in Confronting Crisis, with Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Michele Harrington, Broker of Record & COO, First Team Real Estate; Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group; Diane Ramirez, Chairman & CEO, Halstead; and J. Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate.

Redefining Agent Support: Providing the Right Culture, Leadership & Resources, with Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX; Jim Fite, President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite; Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.; and Jennifer Shemwell, President, Phyllis Browning Real Estate.

The event will feature more than 50 of the top real estate brokers, super agents and industry leaders, including:

– Brian Buffini, Founder & Chairman, Buffini & Company

– Bob Goldberg, CEO, National Association of REALTORS®

– Vince Malta, President, National Association of REALTORS®

– Charlie Oppler, 2020 president elect, National Association of REALTORS®

– Diane Ramirez, Chairman & CEO, Halstead

– Marc Gould, SVP of Member Development, National Association of REALTORS®

– Nick Bailey, Chief Customer Officer, RE/MAX

– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Josh Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Realty

– JP Piccinini, Founder & CEO, JP & Associates REALTORS®

– J. Lennox Scott, Chairman & CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

– Ashley Bowers, President, HomeSmart

– Michael Scarafile, President, Carolina One Real Estate

– Yolanda Williams-Davis, Broker & Community Developer, 61 Houses Real Estate Brokerage Services

– Michael Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

– Eli Haddad, Broker & Entrepreneur, Lifstyl Real Estate

– Michele Harrington, Broker of Record & COO, First Team Real Estate

– Mary Lee Blaylock, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

– Simon Chen, EVP, Product & Innovation, Realogy Holdings Corp.

– Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder & CEO, Realty ONE Group

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Company

– Rosey Koberlein, CEO, Long Realty

– Pat Riley, President & CEO, Allan Tate REALTORS®

RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate CEO Exchange is brought to you by RISMedia and Diamond Sponsor:

– NAR Center for REALTOR® Development

Platinum Sponsors:

– Homes.com®

– Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

– MoxiWorks

Master Sponsors:

– American Home Shield

– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Century 21 Real Estate

– HSA Home Warranty

– Realty ONE Group

Host Sponsors:

– Cole Information

– Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

– Real Estate Express

– RPR®

– Terradatum

– Zillow

Event Sponsors:

– Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation

– ActivePipe

– ATTOM Data Solutions

– BoomTown

– Buyside

– Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS)

– Constellation1

– CoreLogic

– CMG Financial

– David Knox Productions, Inc.

– Deluxe

– DocuSign

– dynaConnections Corp.

– Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

– JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR)

– Local Logic

– Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

– ShelterZoom

– Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– WFG National Title Insurance Company

– WiseAgent

For full agenda details and speaker information, please visit ceo.rismedia.com. To register for the event, click here.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information for real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, trends and strategies through Real Estate magazine and RISMedia.com, its award-winning Housecall blog, and its renowned networking and educational events, including RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange; the Newsmakers Awards, Reception & Dinner; and the Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner.

About NAR

The National Association of REALTORS® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. For more information, visit nar.realtor.