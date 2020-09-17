Lemon, Garlic Sauce, Rosemary Make Flavorful Fish Dish

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Lemon, Garlic Sauce, Rosemary Make Flavorful Fish Dish

By Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

0 comments

Lemon, Garlic Sauce, Rosemary Make Flavorful Fish Dish
Share This Post Now!

(TNS)—Rosemary adds a fragrant touch to sautéed fish fillets. I have used mahi-mahi, but any type of firm white fish will work. The cooking time depends on the size of the fish. Count about 8 minutes per inch of thickness.
The lemon and garlic sauce flavors the pasta and complements the rosemary on the fish.

Helpful Hints:
– Snapper, grouper, tilapia or cod can be used instead of mahi-mahi.
– Any type of short cut pasta such as corkscrew or ziti can be used.
– A quick way to chop rosemary is to snip the leaves with a scissors while on the stem.

Countdown:
– Place water on to boil.
– Make pasta.
– Sauté fish.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Dinner in Minutes.

To buy: 3/4-pound mahi-mahi, 1 package fresh rosemary or 1 bottle dried rosemary, 1 package pine nuts, 1 container fat-free no-salt-added chicken broth, 1/4-pound broccoli florets, 1 box penne pasta, 1 lemon, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese.

Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Rosemary-Crusted Mahi-Mahi
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4-pound mahi-mahi
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 tablespoons pine nuts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Rinse fish and pat dry with paper towel. Press rosemary onto both sides of the fish. Heat oil in a small non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. When skillet is smoking, add fish and brown for 1 minute. Brown second side for another minute. Lower heat and cook 5 more minutes. Sprinkle with pine nuts and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 227 calories (38 percent from fat), 9.6 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 32.2 g protein, 2.2 g carbohydrates, 1.3 g fiber, 155 mg sodium.

Lemon Garlic Pasta
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4-pound penne pasta, about 1 1/2 cups
1/4-pound broccoli florets, about 1 1/4 cups
1/2 tablespoon olive oil, divided use
1 cup sliced onion
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth (divided use)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the penne and boil 8 minutes. Add the broccoli to the saucepan and continue to boil 2 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic, chicken broth, remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Cook 2 minutes. Drain pasta and add to the skillet. Toss well for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 316 calories (17 percent from fat), 5.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated), 4 mg cholesterol, 12.7 g protein, 54.7 g carbohydrates, 3.1 g fiber, 129 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

2020© Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.61