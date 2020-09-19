Full-Service for All

Kevin Simrin

Vitals: RE/MAX Integrity

Years in business: 25

Size: 7 offices, 280 agents

Regions served: Oregon, from the California border up to the state capital of Salem

2019 sales volume: $1,554,593,582

2019 transactions: 5,500

www.integrityhomesonline.com



With more than three decades living in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Kevin J. Simrin is as much of an expert as one can be about the area. And he applies that knowledge every day as the broker/owner of RE/MAX Integrity.

Entering the business after the agent he was working with to buy his own home told him that he asked a lot of great questions, Simrin got licensed in 1989 and started at RE/MAX in 1991.

How has the firm been impacted by COVID-19?

Kevin Simrin: Oregon never closed, and real estate remained essential. We have six physical offices that we closed in early March and reopened in June. While we were planning for a 40 percent drop this summer, we’ve only seen a 19 percent drop, so it hasn’t been nearly as dramatic as we thought. During that time, while the market has been very good, we lacked listings. Those that do come on the market sell for about 10 percent higher.

What separates the firm from others in Oregon?

KS: We are very full-service to our agents, and our agents are very full-service to their clients. Our claim to fame is that we provide extremely nice facilities, extremely good managers that don’t compete and sell against our agents, and all the best technology. We have a lot of different departments that provide services such as marketing, enhanced transactions and listings.

What do you look for when bringing in someone new to the firm?

KS: Our first preference is a proven track record—not only in production, but how they conduct themselves and their reputation in the community. If it’s someone new to the business, we look at whether they’re willing to sit down and fill out a business plan. If they’re not willing to do that, we’re not the right fit for them. We have stated production standards that we enforce, and if you don’t meet them, we’re going to ask you to leave. We may not be the best firm for most agents.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned during your career?

KS: It’s not only about the money.

Who is the typical buyer in 2020?

KS: We see a lot of first-time buyers and a lot of empty nesters looking to shrink down. The under $400,000 market is very good, and it continues to be a seller’s market here.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.