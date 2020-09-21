Home Inspection in the Age of COVID-19

Your clients are excited, and a little nervous, about making an offer on a house they’ve fallen in love with. You’re recommending a home inspection so they can learn about the ups and downs, and ins and outs, of their likely next home. Nothing unusual about this scenario, right? But with the current pandemic affecting the home-buying process in so many ways, things need to be handled a bit differently now, including the home inspection.

First, make sure the home inspection firm you recommend follows the safety and cleanliness guidelines provided by the CDC and state and local governments. They should be able to provide you with a list of precautions they are taking to protect the health of clients and agents, including use of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and more.

Home inspection is a hands-on process by nature. Does the inspector wipe down all surfaces, handles, switches and other objects touched? Does they use a face covering? Change to indoor shoes while inside the home? An inspection company that puts its clients first should make this standard operating procedure.

Next, check to see how the inspector will conduct the inspection if your client either can’t or chooses not to attend, or if the home is currently occupied. The inspection process should be the same whether your client is present or not, with the same level of inspection detail and reporting.

Another helpful feature to look for is online and/or contactless payment options. Your clients may feel more comfortable with hands-off payment than writing a check or presenting a credit card on-site. It’s better for both the client and the inspector.

Finally, find out how the inspector will handle delivery and review of the inspection report. Will they print it on-site and review it in person with your client? If your client does not attend the inspection, can the report be reviewed virtually in digital format? Will the client receive printed and digital versions of the report promptly? All of these steps will give your client a fuller understanding of the home while helping to protect their well-being.

Your clients put a great deal of trust in your recommendations. Be sure they’re cared for by professionals that, like you, put clients first.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident home ownership. To learn more about how Pillar To Post Home Inspectors can help your clients visit pillartopost.com.