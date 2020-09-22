Realogy Named Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced it has once again achieved certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

For the third consecutive year, Realogy has achieved the Great Place to Work designation as a direct result of employee feedback.

“To once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work is a tremendous honor, especially as our teams at Realogy continue to navigate this extraordinary year,” said Ryan M. Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “I am proud that through it all Realogy’s employees have shown incredible creativity, resiliency and passion as they continue to successfully support our affiliated agents, franchise owners, customers, and one another, proving it really is the people who make the place.”

Over two-thousand employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey, with Realogy scoring high ratings from respondents on the degree to which employees care about each other and are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, gender or race. Most respondents—83 percent—rated Realogy overall as a “Great Place to Work, taking everything into account.”

“We congratulate Realogy on its Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work Institute. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

