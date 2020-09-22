Repainting Your Home’s Exterior and Interior Could Help It Sell Faster

When selling your house, making a good first impression is critical. If your home doesn’t look visually appealing, buyers may not care about all the amenities it has. They may think that if you neglected the paint, you probably neglected other forms of maintenance, and they may assume that the house has other, less obvious problems. Applying a fresh coat of paint to the exterior and interior can help you sell your house faster and increase its value.

Curb Appeal is Essential

Potential buyers will make a snap judgment within seconds of seeing your home. If the exterior looks unattractive, buyers may make a low offer or may not even bother to come inside and look at the rest of the house. A fresh coat of paint can quickly spruce up your home’s appearance. If your house has a bold exterior color that is outdated or that might be a turnoff for potential buyers, repaint it in a more traditional color to appeal to a wide range of people.

Potential Buyers Want to Move in Quickly and Make the House Their Own

When it comes to the interior, buyers want a house that is ready for them to move into. They don’t want to have to tackle projects such as painting the walls before they can begin unloading their furniture.

Buyers want to imagine themselves living in a house and it may be hard for them to do that if the walls are painted in bold colors that don’t match their personalities. Neutral colors can depersonalize the house and provide a blank canvas. Choose light colors to make the rooms look brighter and feel larger.

Should You Paint Yourself or Hire Professionals?

Repainting won’t help you sell your house if the job isn’t done well. You may be able to save money by painting yourself, but that may backfire if you don’t know what you’re doing.

If the interior has minor damage and you know how to repair it and how to apply a fresh coat of paint, you may be able to save money by fixing up the inside of the house yourself. When it comes to the exterior, it’s better to leave the project to professionals, unless you have the training and equipment necessary to do the job well on your own.

It may not be necessary to repaint the entire house. If the paint is in good condition overall, you may be able to simply touch up some areas that are showing signs of wear and tear.

Talk to Your Agent

Have the house repainted before you have any professional marketing photos or videos taken. If you need advice on which paint colors to choose and other tips to get your home ready to sell, talk to your real estate agent.