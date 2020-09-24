Earnnest Appoints Russell Smith as General Manager of Earnnest Enterprise

Earnnest, a digital earnest money service in the U.S., recently announced the launch of its new Earnnest Enterprise division and the appointment of Russell Smith to the position of general manager, Earnnest Enterprise.

Earnnest says the new Enterprise Division brings the same security, efficiency and ease-of-use to all the payment types that occur during the real estate transaction, and will fully and seamlessly integrate into the workflows of real estate’s largest companies and segments.

“Russell is a seasoned real estate technology leader and the ideal industry innovator to launch our new Earnnest Enterprise division,” said Earnnest CEO Rick Altizer. “His experience growing a strong national presence for real estate tech companies will be instrumental as we deliver our Earnnest Enterprise solutions to brokerages and brands across the nation.”

Prior to joining Earnnest, Smith was director of Real Estate Strategy at HouseCanary, where he led nationwide brokerage expansion, operations, MLS data strategy and industry relations. In this role, he was instrumental in building HouseCanary’s 50-state brokerage entity.

“Leading Earnnest Enterprise is an unprecedented opportunity to universally digitize all payments for residential real estate,” said Smith. “With direct access in popular platforms like dotloop and Lone Wolf Transactions, Earnnest has already become the industry standard for earnest money deposits; now, our platform is poised to be the safest, most streamlined and most secure way to complete every real estate payment type.”

“We’ve listened to our loyal customer base and heard the collective voice of the industry,” said Altizer. “Our goal is to be the one digital payment solution for the built world, beginning with residential real estate in the United States.”

For more information, please visit www.earnnest.com.