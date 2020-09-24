President of Shorewest, REALTORSÂ® Joe Horning Named Treasurer of the Wisconsin REALTORSÂ® Association

The Wisconsin REALTORSÂ® Association (WRA) namedÂ Joe Horning, president of Shorewest, REALTORSÂ®, the new treasurer of the association.

The WRA represents and provides services to more than 15,700 members across Wisconsin, and is under the direction of a statewide board of directors, composed of members from real estate firms around the state.

Joe Horning, along with his brother John P. Horning, is a third-generation family member to lead Shorewest, REALTORSÂ®. Joe became president of the Shorewest Family of Companies in 2002; this includes Shorewest REALTORSÂ®, Heritage Title Services, Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation, Shorewest Insurance, Shorewest Real Estate Institute and My-Dwelling.

Content Square 1.

Throughout his career, Joe has been involved in a number of real estate organizations, currently serving as:

– President of Metro MLS

– Chairman of MARKT

– Board of Managers for Upstream

– Board Member Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORSÂ®

– Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance Board Member

– Board Member of Wisconsin Real Estate Exchange

For more information, please visit www.shorewest.com.