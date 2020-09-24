Realty ONE Group Hosts Virtual Leadership Retreat

Realty ONE Group International virtually hosted its franchise owners and leaders from across the country during the 2020 BaseCamp Leadership Retreat last week. The event, broadcast live from the Realty ONE Group Hub in Laguna Niguel, Calif., brought the network’s leadership together and also gave the brand a chance to launch its new #HelpingONEAnother campaign, meant to promote social, economic, mental and physical safety in communities everywhere.

“Our purpose is to open doors around the globe—ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time—and we host BaseCamp to ensure, as a leadership team and network of franchise owners, that we’re fulfilling that purpose every single day,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We have the privilege of helping our real estate pros build better lives, but we also know that we can have a direct and immediate impact on our communities during this difficult time and we’re embracing that opportunity.”

The #HelpingONEAnother campaign is centered around Realty ONE Group’s recently launched WakingUpToSafety.com website, which will continue to create resources around eleven critical components of individual and community safety, including mental, physical, financial, business, family, health, neighborhood, housing, social media, cyber and “YOU-first” safety.

Content Square 1.

Realty ONE Group, this year, has donated $11,111 each to the Beverly Carter Foundation for REALTOR® safety, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), “Stop, Drop and Push,” campaign.

BaseCamp 2020 kicked off with a virtual Welcome Reception open for the entire network to attend, featuring a magician and mixologist, keynote speaker Ben Nemtin and a panel of the company’s top-producing real estate professionals. Thursday’s agenda was included coaching and training and also some exclusive previews of the company’s new website, the new zONE all-in-ONE dashboard for brokers and real estate professionals, new releases from ONE University (ONE.U), and new enhancements to ONE LUXE, the company’s luxury division that rolled out earlier this year.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.