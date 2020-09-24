Royal LePage Partners With Inside Real Estate to Provide Agents With rlpSPHERE

Royal LePage has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide a new technology platform to their 18,000-plus agents spanning 600-plus locations across Canada. The rlpSPHERE platform, powered by kvCORE, provides a “fully integrated, state-of-the-art tech ecosystem,” that enables Royal LePage brokers, agents and teams to manage their business from a single platform.

According to the company, rlpSPHERE includes extensive customization and Canadianization, creating a solution uniquely tailored to the needs of the Royal LePage network.

“Royal LePage is known as Canada’s tech-forward real estate company,” said Carolyn Cheng, COO, Royal LePage. “The launch of rlpSPHERE provides our network with the most modern, data-driven real estate productivity tools available, giving our brokers, agents and teams a substantial competitive advantage to grow and manage their businesses in today’s high-tech world. Through our partnership with Inside Real Estate, we’re creating a digital ecosystem that positions us well today and will also grow with us in a rapidly changing environment in the future.”

Content Square 1.

rlpSPHERE, which began rolling out to Royal LePage’s network this spring, includes features such as:

– Fully customizable brokerage, team and agent websites with the latest consumer search options, including polygon map search, search by school catchment area, filtering by lifestyle data, search by travel time as well as recommended listings based on search criteria.

– A lead gen engine featuring unlimited custom landing pages and IDX squeeze pages, as well as built-in paid Google and Facebook advertising options via an integrated Marketplace.

Content Square 2.

– Customizable lead routing and accountability options at the brokerage and team levels.

– An AI-powered CRM and app with lead follow up and automated nurturing campaigns.

– Integrated and branded digital, print and social media marketing templates and options.

Content Square 3.

– Customization options at the brand, brokerage, agent and team levels including lead routing, smart numbers, listing marketing, etc.

The rlpSPHERE platform also provides Royal LePage’s teams with a sub-account structure, allowing them to operate with more flexibility. The CORE Team Add-On accounts are uniquely suited to teams, providing custom website branding options, full database ownership and privacy, independent lead routing, and more.

“We’re honored to be the long-term technology partner powering Canada’s leading real estate brand,” said Joe Skousen, president of Inside Real Estate. “Working with the talented and forward-thinking leadership team at Royal LePage to successfully customize our kvCORE platform has been incredibly rewarding. It has provided us another great opportunity to demonstrate not only the robust capabilities, but also the flexibility of our platform. We’re thrilled to see the successful launch of rlpSPHERE to Royal LePage brokers, teams and agents and to see the results it’s having on their business firsthand.”

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.