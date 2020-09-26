Search
FHFA Further Extends Buying Loans in Forbearance and COVID-Related Loan Processing Flexibilities

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced recently that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend buying qualified loans in forbearance and several loan origination flexibilities until Oct. 31, 2020. The changes are to ensure continued support for bor​rowers during the COVID-19 national emergency. The flexibilities were set to expire on Sept. 30, 2020.

Extended flexibilities include:

Buying qualified loans in forbearance

Alternative appraisals on purchase and rate term refinance loans

– Alternative methods for documenting income and verifying employment before loan closing

– Expanding the use of power of attorney to assist with loan closings.

Source: FHFA

