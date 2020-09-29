BHHS California Properties and The Charitable Foundation’s Real Estate Agent Members Bring Good Deeds to Their Communities During 9/11 Remembrances

Like many community-minded individuals, the real estate agent members of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and The Charitable Foundation wanted to make a difference on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on our country.

The Charitable Foundation, a non-profit operated by agents from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, joined forces with the Sept.11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, (911day.org) to extend good deeds throughout Southern California during the month of September.

Participating agents were asked to perform at least one good deed to help out front-line workers who are working tirelessly in their communities, or to help individuals and families affected by COVID-19. Many deed-doers posted photos and selfies of the happy moments when they surprised the recipients of their generosity. The good deeds were then posted on the Foundation’s Instagram and Facebook pages with the hashtags #911day, #TheCharitableFoundation and #BHHSCAL.

While some delivered food to senior centers and low-income individuals, others dropped off much-needed supplies they purchased for neighborhood schools. One agent led yoga classes at a women’s shelter, and some volunteered to be tested for convalescent plasma COVID-19 donations at a children’s hospital blood bank. Others brought tasty treats to doctors and nurses at local hospitals and some donated clothing to various thrift stores.

“We invited our member agents and staff to participate in what’s known as the 9/11 Virtual Volunteer Day at Home, and they really stepped up to the plate. It’s really inspiring to see how many lives their deeds have touched,” said Kathy King, president of The Charitable Foundation, and Los Angeles regional manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“This generous type of giving by our agents and employees warmed our hearts, particularly during this time when so many people are isolated due to the pandemic,” said Martha Mosier, board secretary of The Charitable Foundation, senior vice president and general counsel of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “This was a way our foundation members could give back to the communities they serve in, and to offer a helping hand to those in need. The super-successful effort represents the dynamic and rewarding culture embedded in our company.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.

