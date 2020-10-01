Adapting to Today’s Market Realities

We know it is essential for you and your agents to meet the needs of today’s consumers. That’s why the Center for REALTOR® Development has been dedicated to offering safe, convenient and affordable ways to access valuable educational and networking opportunities since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of our programming has moved to a virtual format; live courses and networking sessions are being hosted online, and online courses offer additional remote learning opportunities whenever it is convenient.

Already a step ahead in the distance education sector, due to our expansive online course catalog and complimentary podcast, the Center for REALTOR® Development has also substantially discounted online resources via the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Right Tools, Right Now initiative. NAR members have enjoyed a multitude of educational offerings, with a value of $12 million to date.

Upcoming Courses

Looking ahead, three designation and certification courses are being offered in advance of the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo. All three classes will be held as instructor-led, live virtual courses in October, ahead of the official convention dates. As an added benefit, course fees are significantly discounted as part of the Right Tools, Right Now initiative. I strongly encourage that you pass the information below onto your agents. The courses are an amazing opportunity that they won’t want to miss.

Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation Course

Explore every aspect of residential real estate transactions from a buyer’s perspective. Learn how to attract additional buyer-clients and elevate your services to ensure you meet all your fiduciary responsibilities when representing buyers.

Dates: Oct. 8 – 9, 2020

Instructor: Brent Lancaster

Fee: $99

Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) Certification Course

Learn how to work with distressed sellers and the finance, tax and legal professionals who can help them. This course also helps agents develop a short sale package, negotiate with lenders, limit risk, protect buyers and safeguard their commission.

Date: Oct. 20, 2020

Instructor: Cynthia DeLuca

Fee: $39

Resort & Second-Home Property

Specialist (RSPS) Certification Course

Hone your skills for assisting buyers and sellers of investment, development, retirement or second homes in a resort, recreational or vacation destination (including property management considerations).

Date: Oct. 28, 2020

Instructor: Brett Brown

Fee: $39

To learn more and register, visit www.nar.realtor/right-tools-right-now.

Exclusively for Brokers

If you are not already involved in our Virtual Broker’s Edge events, I encourage you to join the remaining October session, Today’s Broker in a Virtual World, on Oct. 27.