Should You Cut Down a Tree in Your Yard?

Trees can make your yard attractive and provide valuable shade. They can also cause serious damage and injuries in some circumstances. Here are some things to consider if you’re thinking about cutting down a tree.

Safety

Tree branches can fall on houses and cars, causing serious property damage, severe injuries and even death. If a tree in your yard is diseased or dead, you should cut it down; it poses a safety hazard and could fall in a strong storm. In addition, diseases can spread from one tree to another. Cutting down a diseased tree may save others from a similar fate.

A tree with damaged branches may be unsafe. If some branches are damaged, but the rest of the tree is healthy, you may be able to prune it and remove the unhealthy branches; doing so can leave you with a healthier and better-looking tree.

Content Square 1.

A tree that is too close to your roof or a power line can be dangerous, especially if a branch falls in a storm. You may be able to cut a branch in a hazardous position and leave the rest of the tree alone.

Convenience

Your yard may have so many trees that you can’t use it the way you would like. If you have a specific design in mind and a tree is standing in the way, you may have no choice but to cut it down to install a pool, build a shed or an addition, or plant a garden.

Lawn Maintenance

Raking leaves is a fall chore that few enjoy. Even if you use a leaf blower, collecting leaves can still be a hassle. Removing one or more deciduous trees can make lawn maintenance easier.

Content Square 2.

Aesthetics

If you cut down a tree, you may miss its natural beauty or feel as though your yard is empty. Once a tree has been cut down, you won’t be able to reverse your decision. If you plant a new tree, it will take a long time for it to grow as tall and impressive as the one you cut down.

Health of the Ecosystem

When too many trees are located in an area, some may not get enough nutrients, water and sunlight. It may be a good idea to cut down a tree that is unable to thrive.

Too much tree cover can create a lot of shade, which can lead to dampness, mold and moss. Thinning out the trees in your yard can prevent problems.

Content Square 3.

Trees are part of a broader ecosystem. Cutting down even one tree can affect animals, birds and insects that live in the surrounding area.

Contact a Local Tree Service

If you need advice, consult a tree care professional. Don’t attempt to prune or cut down a tree unless you have the appropriate equipment and training. If you don’t, you may seriously injure yourself or others and may also cause significant property damage.