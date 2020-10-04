Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® Announces Merger with Bronx-Manhattan North Association of REALTORSÂ®

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR) is pleased to announce a merger with the Bronx-Manhattan North Association of REALTORSÂ® (BMNAR). In total, HGAR will now have nearly 1,500 members in theÂ Bronx.

As a result of the merger, the Bronx Chapter of HGAR has been created.Â Eliezer Rodriguez, BMNAR’s CEO, has joined HGAR to assist with the expanded organization’s legislative advocacy agenda and the development of a stronger Commercial and Investment Division (CID). He now serves as HGAR’s director of Advocacy, Commercial and Legislative Issues forÂ BronxÂ andÂ Manhattan.Â Vincent Buccieri, BMNAR’s 2020 president, will now serve as theÂ BronxÂ regional director on HGAR’s board of directors.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome theÂ BronxÂ to HGAR and look forward to expanding our presence there. With its proximity to the Lower Hudson Valley, this is a natural step that will greatly benefit all of our members,” saidÂ Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and president and chief strategic growth officer at OneKey™, MLS.

As members of HGAR, all Bronx REALTORSÂ® are able to participate in OneKey™ MLS, the first regional MLS in theÂ New YorkÂ Metro area which was created by HGAR and TheÂ Long IslandÂ Board of REALTORSÂ®. OneKey™ MLS currently has 42,000 subscribers.

“We had been talking about this for a while, and it’s in the best interest of both theÂ BronxÂ and the Hudson Valley,” said Rodriguez. “We can offer a lot of great political connections and expertise in the commercial real estate sector, and we will benefit by being able to provide all of ourÂ BronxÂ members with the resources that a larger organization can provide.”

At a press conference announcing the merger onÂ Sept. 30, CouncilmanÂ Fernando CabreraÂ (District 14) touted the impact the merger will have onÂ BronxÂ residents.

“This is a new beginning for all of you. Homeownership is such an important issue, especially here in theÂ Bronx,” he said. “With this merger, and the OneKey™ MLS expansion, you’re going to be able to go to another level. The greater days of theÂ BronxÂ are yet to come and you’re going to be part of that.”

For more information, please visitÂ www.hgar.com.

