A Winning Real Estate Strategy

Sometimes, buyers and sellers can behave like adversaries. Both sides want to “win,” often sabotaging the transaction irreparably. No one wins if the home doesn’t sell.

So how can you win and keep things civil?

Sellers – Be thoughtful and reasonable. Price your home to appeal to buyers and get stronger offers. Make your home easy to show to working buyers. Be flexible about showing times, especially on short notice. Put your pets in the kennel. Keep your home show-ready (clean and neat) so buyers can really see what they’re buying.

Respond quickly to requests for repairs and get the work done as soon as possible. Return calls or texts from your real estate professional quickly.

Don’t take offense at low offers. Simply counter the offer with your reasons why you feel the home is priced correctly through your Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professional.

Buyers – Don’t ridicule the seller or their home on Instagram or when asked for feedback; the price won’t improve. Be on time and respect sellers’ property for showings. Leave small children with a sitter for showings to minimize distractions. Schedule appraisals and inspections as soon as the contract is signed.

Apply for your mortgage loan immediately and let your real estate professional know when you’re pre-approved and for what amount. If you do this in advance of shopping for a home, you have the advantage over other buyers that you’re vetted by a lender.

The key is courteous communication with everyone.