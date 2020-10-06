‘That’s Who We R’ Campaign Adds International Assets

An app that allows REALTORS® to quickly and easily personalize the “That’s Who We R” advertising campaign is expanding its reach through new international assets.

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced that it was expanding the global capabilities of its collaboration with Photofy. While NAR members have had the ability to deliver promotional social media graphics in English and Spanish, the announcement means that REALTORS® can also share customizable content in French, Japanese, Romanian and Portuguese.

Earlier this year, NAR launched a partnership with the content creation app Photofy, to create a custom version of the app that is already pre-loaded with “That’s Who We R” social media graphics and videos.

Since launching earlier this year, more than 22,000 REALTORS® have signed on to access the materials.

Through the app materials, REALTORS® can add a photo, logo or contact information to “That’s Who We R” materials and share the personalized assets to their social media accounts, all in just a few taps.

The new languages added allow REALTORS® to personalize and share content and key messages from the campaign across the world.

According to NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., in San Francisco, Calif., “NAR is fortunate to have the scale, resources and member support to back a national advertising campaign that exemplifies who REALTORS® are and the value they bring to a transaction.”

“As we work to ensure our members can maximize the campaign to make their businesses more successful, we’re excited that REALTORS® will be able to utilize this new international language feature to share messages with countless potential clients in America and across the globe,” Malta says.

As part of the expansion, NAR members will now be able to share over 100 customizable and static assets in dozens of additional countries, many of which represent the locations where the highest number of REALTORS® do business. With more than 100 partner associations currently operating in 85 countries, NAR’s Global team has focused on developing initiatives that strengthen international partnerships and generate additional visibility for members around the world.

“The NAR Global team’s tireless work building connections and communicating with partner associations across the globe ensures we are providing every possible resource to our international REALTOR® members,” says Katie Johnson, general counsel and chief member experience officer at NAR. “New assets like these create engagement with members in dozens of nations and who speak these languages, allowing them to reach across international borders, discover new clients and generate new business opportunities.”

The announcement comes as the “NAR en Español” initiative is growing to extend services to Spanish-speaking members, both domestically and abroad. NAR expects to make new announcements surrounding this program in the coming months.

For REALTORS®, “That’s Who We R” functions as a rallying cry, instilling pride in REALTORS®’ everyday actions and all the ways they go above and beyond to improve the lives of their clients, consumers and their communities. Consumers are encouraged to “Look for the R” when buying or selling a property in order to ensure they are working with a REALTOR®, who has the highest level of professionalism.

REALTORS® are encouraged to personalize and share these and other “That’s Who We R” campaign assets on their social media accounts. More information can be found on NAR’s international language assets page or by visiting signup.photofy.com/nar to create a Photofy account and gain access to campaign assets.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.