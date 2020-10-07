Realty ONE Group ‘Turning COVID Headwinds Into Strong Tailwinds’

Realty ONE Group International reports it has been gaining momentum throughout the year despite the pandemic and market uncertainty, beating growth predictions while launching new websites and programs every quarter.

Nearly 1,000 REALTORS® joined the organization during the third quarter, with approximately 2,000 joining the real estate franchise since the beginning of the year. The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in the industry, now has more than 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

“While some people are wishing this year away, we’ve been heads down and cranking on all cylinders, turning COVID headwinds into strong tailwinds,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “Our people are more aligned now than ever before and I’m extremely grateful how we’re all achieving more—together as ONE.”

Content Square 1.

Realty ONE Group sold 21 franchises in the third quarter, with 61 sold so far this year. The company has been expanding into new states, opening offices in Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Hawaii and New Mexico.

Realty ONE Group recently ranked in the top 1 percent of the industry in Entrepreneur magazine’s first-ever Top Growth Franchises list and continues to hit the majority of Entrepreneur’s lists ranking Top 1 percent among real estate franchises in their “Fastest Growing” list, No. 1 in real estate for “Best Franchises for Less than $100k Investment,” and Top 1 percent among real estate franchises in the Franchise 500®.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

