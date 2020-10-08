3 Ways to Decorate a Non-Working Fireplace

If your home features a fireplace that is no longer usable, it can quickly become a big and bulky eyesore. However, removing it may not be an option. In that case, it may be time to put on your cap of creativity and transform this unique feature into an interior design dream. Here are three ways you can decorate a non-working fireplace.

Stack Up Logs

Instead of chopping up wood for a fire, use the logs as a decorative piece. Simply slide your logs in one by one, with the sliced end facing forward to create an aesthetically pleasing stack. It gives the impression of a working fireplace while also adding a rustic country feel to your living area. Do some DIY and paint the ends of the logs all different colors for a funky and interesting look to complement the room’s decor.

Light an LED Fire

Just because you have a non-working fireplace doesn’t mean you can’t create a warm and cozy atmosphere. Place a few logs into the fireplace and wrap a string of warm, yellow-toned LED lights around them. For added depth, paint the inside of the fireplace black. In no time, you will give the illusion of sitting in front of a real, lit fireplace on a chilly winter night.

Create a Book Nook

Rather than leaning towards creating a faux fireplace feel, use this space for storage. Fill up the empty fireplace with books and magazines, creating a beautiful display of all of your favorite reads. Alternate the direction of your stacks to showcase your books as a unique art installment. Place a big cozy chair next to your new bookcase to create an inviting reading spot with your book nook in reach.