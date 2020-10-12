Does Your Branding Speak for Itself?

As a business owner and team leader, you need to be top-of-mind. Unsurprisingly, your branding process plays a major role in helping you be the best and shine the brightest. Your branding lets people in your sphere know that you are still there, and you welcome their business. The key to that is to make sure you are sending consistent messaging to your SOI, Top 50 and past clients! If your brand is doing its job, it will keep you top-of-mind when an individual in your sphere is ready to buy or sell.

Again, staying top-of-mind is the most important part of any branding strategy for a real estate professional and should be the main goal for all of your marketing activities. How do you achieve this? Keep sending out those postcards, emails, gifts and anything else that keeps you connected with your database. You need to keep yourself in a prime position to receive a referral or to help someone buy or sell. Overall, branding is a simple concept, it just takes effort to make your branding message consistent.

Something that can really help you to stay on top of this goal is to hire a third-party marketing firm to assist you. Their only job is to send out your marketing materials consistently and automatically, allowing you to continue doing what you do best: helping your clients buy and sell real estate. The only thing you need to worry about is what type of message you want to send. What do you want to share with your audience? When you take the time to brand your business effectively, you can grow your client base exponentially without having to put in as much effort overall. This is called, “leverage in your business.”

Ready to try a branding experiment? Send a postcard to all of your clients with nothing but your information and your picture on it and see who contacts you. Some prospects may reach out to see if the postcard they received was supposed to have a message on it. Your potential clients will pay attention, even if there isn’t anything there. Should you always forgo messaging? No! As we have talked about, providing value is key to having long-term clients, but sometimes a well-placed branding message can make all the difference for generating new leads.

If you are providing consistent, relevant messages to your clients, you will be top-of-mind regardless of whether the opportunity to do business with them arises. This puts you in the perfect position: You are instilling confidence in your buyer and seller clients to continue to do business with you in the future. When your clients are ready to move forward, they should know what their next step is based on the marketing materials they have received from you. In other words, your branding should make you an easy first choice.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccess.com.