Rocket Mortgage Introduces New Tech Platform for Real Estate Agents

Rocket Companies recently launched “Rocket Pro Insight,” a new technology platform providing real estate agents real-time updates on the status of their clients’ mortgages.

Through both a website and mobile app, real estate professionals will have transparency into the loan experience. They are now able to see where each loan is in the process, the terms of their clients’ loans, if additional documentation is needed and when it will close.

“Our team is constantly leveraging the power of technology to streamline and simplify the mortgage process. Rocket Pro Insight is the latest innovation in a long line of FinTech tools we have created to improve the experience and give added confidence to our clients and their partners,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. “There is no doubt real estate agents are crucial in the home purchase process. They are the homebuyer’s ally and partner from beginning to end. For that reason, we created Rocket Pro Insight—to arm these professionals with the tools they need to get more clients to the closing table with ease.”

The Rocket Mortgage team performed extensive research, asking real estate agents what they need to improve the home-buying experience for their clients. The No. 1 answer was ‘insight.’ Rocket Pro Insight allows agents to quickly and easily check the status of the mortgage to ensure it is moving smoothly through the process and will be ready for closing on time.

In addition to information regarding the mortgage process, Rocket Pro Insight allows agents to adjust their client’s approval letter within the client’s approved range—an important tool when negotiating offers. Also, if a real estate professional sees a key document is needed, the agent can upload it for the client.

Joining the Rocket Pro Insight platform is extremely easy. Rocket Mortgage clients can simply grant their agent access at any time, or real estate professionals can request to be connected—with the client’s approval.

“I think Rocket Pro Insight will be great. I look forward to using it,” said Holly Dodge, a REALTOR® from the Keyes Company. “It’s going to have everything that I, or any other agent, needs to know. Best yet, it will be right on an app that I can pull up to see where we’re at in the process. That’s going to save a lot of time.”

Rocket Mortgage also recently formed a relationship with Realtor.com®. The initiative helps homebuyers on Realtor.com® easily get approved for a mortgage. Additionally, agents who partner with Realtor.com® can work with financially-ready buyers who—with a Verified Approval Letter from Rocket Mortgage—are reportedly twice as likely to close on their mortgage.

“We’re very excited about where this relationship can go,” Tim Birkmeier, Rocket Mortgage’s chief revenue officer, told RISMedia of the new collaboration with realtor.com®. “We’re very focused on making sure the consumer is taken care of. There are a few different ways to get qualified and they get to decide. They can get prequalified with a soft credit pull, or we can do a verified approval (where we look at their income, credit and assets). This is very popular primarily because we’re in a market where you’ve got so many buyers and a relatively small supply, so your offer needs to be competitive.”

To start using Rocket Pro Insight, agents can sign up at RocketPro.com/Insight.

