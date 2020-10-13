Bringing Peace of Mind to the Real Estate Equation During Unprecedented Times

Cinch Home Services goes above and beyond to take care of buyers and sellers alike



With COVID-19 still impacting much of the U.S., there’s a distinct sense of feeling out of control. Many of us feel as if there’s next to nothing we can do to prevent the coronavirus from affecting our daily lives—not to mention our real estate goals. But as buyers and sellers get back into the game, savvy real estate professionals are doing everything they can to bring peace of mind to the process from beginning to end…and well beyond.

For Bill Flemming, CEO of HomeSmart Connect in Arlington Heights, Ill., home warranties are a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to ensuring that his clients have one less thing to worry about during these trying times.

But not just any home warranty company will do, which is why Flemming chose to partner with Cinch Home Services—formerly HMS National—after one of his agents recommended the company due to the ease of purchasing their home warranty services, as well as the team’s ability to handle all of the details surrounding the service contracts.

“Cinch Home Services is like an extension of [my brokerage]. When a customer lends us their trust, they want to be sure there is no stress throughout the entire process,” says Flemming. “Buyers often think the agent is done with his or her job at closing, but with Cinch, they feel like we have them covered long after they move into their new home.”

Currently, Flemming includes a Cinch home warranty on every house he sells, owns or rehabs. By utilizing a home warranty for all of the properties he’s involved with, it takes the unknown potential of issues arising out of the equation. Better yet, it allows for far less stress during the transaction and after closing.

“We believe strongly in taking care of the consumer,” says Flemming. “There are far too many unknowns with any home purchase, and we want our customers as immune to surprise as possible. We recommend a Cinch home warranty to every one of our buyers, and visibly advertise Cinch’s product offerings at each of our seven locations throughout Chicagoland.”

It’s the full suite of Cinch’s offerings that Flemming points to as one of the main reasons why his brokerage prefers the company over the competition. From ductwork to ceiling fans and ovens to plumbing issues, Cinch has a product that will keep clients covered no matter what.

“Homeownership is scary in itself for many,” says Flemming. “Taking the worry away is what Cinch does best.”

Last but not least, Flemming notes that the Cinch representatives he works with on a regular basis are second to none. In addition to jumping on Zoom calls, they also take the time to visit HomeSmart Connect’s various locations. Best of all? They’re always available. In fact, according to Flemming, anytime he has put in a call, it has been answered on the first ring.