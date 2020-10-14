Corcoran Perry & Co., Corcoran Group’s Newest Affiliate, Launches in Denver

Corcoran Group, LLC recently announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Perry & Co.—based in Colorado’s Denver metropolitan area and Front Range. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the eighth Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since the start of the year, and the fifth affiliate to be launched in a virtual fashion since the start of remote work.

Corcoran Perry & Co. specializes in locations all across Denver, and its addition initiates Corcoran’s presence in Colorado. With more than 55 agents across three offices, the firm is starting its 50th anniversary as Corcoran Perry & Co. and is led by Jon Larrance, Jennifer Schell Young and Don Larrance.

“Denver is a beautiful city that has seen immense real estate growth over the years, so I’m thrilled that Corcoran Perry & Co. has joined us to lead the charge there,” said Liebman. “It’s very exciting that we’re now able to add Colorado to our affiliate family to not only establish our footing in that state, but also expand the Corcoran network in which all of our agents are able to do business.”

The creation of Corcoran Perry & Co. represents Corcoran’s foray into its seventh state. As a locally-owned and operated real estate company, Corcoran Perry & Co. has been around since 1971, priding itself on its relocation operation, which accounts for 20 percent of the firm’s overall business.

“Corcoran’s presence in the industry is compelling, unique, inclusive and proactive—exactly what Perry & Co. needed to stay relevant in the ever-changing Denver real estate landscape,” said Jon Larrance, CEO and owner of Corcoran Perry & Co. “Everything the Corcoran team has shown us to date very quickly demonstrated that its core values are precisely aligned with ours—particularly with a focus on integrity and collaboration—two things on which we’ve prided ourselves since our inception. We’re honored and excited to take our next steps as Corcoran Perry & Co.”

“As one of the original founders of Perry & Co., I am very proud to see the company continue with the same values under the Corcoran banner,” said R. Don Larrance, chief financial officer of Corcoran Perry & Co.

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.

