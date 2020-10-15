New iPhone Lineup and How It Benefits Your Real Estate Business

During a time when you rely heavily on your mobile device to keep connected to your real estate business, your smartphone is your lifesaver during a busy real estate season.

In the most recent Apple Keynote presentation, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone devices which will be coming to the lineup soon. With the new lineup, you’ll find features that can help you run your business.

Four new phones were unveiled during the keynote: the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. With price points starting as low as $699 and plenty of upgrades from the previous iPhone 11 models, you may find that this will be the next best thing to keeping you connected.

All-New Design

The new iPhone 12 lineup has a design that is similar to the previous iPhone 5 models, but they now offer many new features. iPhone 12s are made with 100 percent recycled materials. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in recycled materials such as aluminum and silicone and will be available in black, white, red, green and blue. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are assembled out of surgical-grade stainless steel and will be available in Silver, Graphite, Gold and Pacific Blue and are 100 percent recyclable as well.

Faster Speeds



While the new iPhone lineup is definitely pleasing to the eye, underneath, there is so much more. “5G just got real,” is how the discussion began with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. When the discussion of better connectivity started, it was announced that each new device in the iPhone lineup will have 5G connectivity. 5G is the newest and fastest connectivity option over a cellular network. Not only is it the fastest, but now it includes more coverage.

As you might have experienced, sometimes you have to conduct business where the cellular service is not the best. Now, with 5G connectivity, you will be able to stay connected and continue business as usual.



Storage Options

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Mini models will offer your choice of 64GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models will have storage capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Needless to say, there will be plenty of storage options available for you to choose from.

A Camera That Beats Them All

It is a known fact that when Apple releases their new iPhone lineup, there is usually a camera update. While there wasn’t a major upgrade to the camera this time, there are definitely a few updates that will help you show off your listings.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini models will maintain the two-camera system as their predecessors have, and will now have better options for taking pictures in low-light situations. Additionally, pictures or videos you take will be shot with the new Smart HDR3 cameras with optional Night Mode.

On the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, you will still see the three-camera setup as introduced in previous models, but there is a new built-in stabilizer in the rear cameras that will help you produce clear, stable videos.

You will still be able to shoot your videos at the best quality possible, with technology that allows you to take 4K videos at 60 FPS (frames per second). Video is key in today’s world, and with quality like this, you’ll be able to shoot professional videos right from your phone. This is just another way for your real estate videos to look just how you want.

The new iPhone is a very exciting piece of technology and can definitely be a good thing for your real estate business. If you decide to make the jump to one of the new phones, you’ll definitely be pleased with the speed and new options. While managing your business can be challenging, you have some options to advance your business.