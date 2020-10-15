Thoughts on Leadership: What It Means to Be Unstoppable

I always say I love my job mostly because of the people I get to do it with—even if we’re working together while separated by computer screens. And it’s not just the mindset of our team members that makes my job so fun but also their mantra; they are truly UNSTOPPABLE. (The word happens to be the theme for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention 2021 and it’s a perfect fit.)

What does it mean to be unstoppable? Well, it means you never give up. It means you approach challenges through the framework of positivity, execution, action and success. When you’re unstoppable, you’re relentless in the pursuit of your goals and you never give up until you reach them. As inspiration, here are 10 of my favorite quotes about being unstoppable from leaders who truly are:

“Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire.” – Oprah Winfrey “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson “Life takes on meaning when you become motivated, set goals and charge after them in an unstoppable manner.” – Les Brown “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” – Henry Ford “Obstacles are opportunities. Acknowledge the obstacles. Don’t give them power.” – Vernice “Flygirl” Armour (keynote speaker for Sales Convention 2021) “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius “Winners never quit and quitters never win.” – Vince Lombardi “Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.” – John F. Kennedy “If you’re afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.” – Kobe Bryant “Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” – Dale Carnegie

So, what’s the message? The very best thing about being unstoppable is that anyone can embrace the mantra and make it their own. Being unstoppable requires no special skills or formula or connections. It simply requires you to be.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.