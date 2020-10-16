4 Benefits of Living in a College Town

College towns have long been a popular destination for luxury homeowners. For those who are unfamiliar with this trend, it may seem like a strange choice when you can live anywhere. However, once you spend some time in a college town, it doesn’t take long to realize the many advantages that are available even if you’re not affiliated with the college or university itself. Here are several benefits that consistently draw high-end homebuyers to these locales.

Innovative Hubs

Thanks to a highly educated workforce, college towns frequently attract both startups and major corporations. This leads to plenty of desirable job opportunities, as well as an exciting energy that’s driven by creative thinkers. For those who are looking for an intellectually stimulating environment, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more suitable location.

Abundance of Culture

Academic institutions draw all types of people from around the world, which is why college towns often boast a rich and diverse population. This has a trickle-down effect on all facets of the local culture and can make it a truly worldly place to live. From restaurants and boutique shops to arts and entertainment, you’ll find influences and inspiration that come from all parts of the globe.

Quality of Life

Although college towns often have many of the amenities that are associated with larger cities, like world-class hospitals and research facilities, they’re still able to maintain a small-town ambience. This allows residents to enjoy the best of both worlds, with a strong sense of community, as well as access to quality education and healthcare. Additionally, a young population typically means that there will be lots of recreational activities readily available.

Resilient Real Estate Markets

All of the factors listed above help make college towns historically strong real estate markets. They attract all sorts of luxury homebuyers, from retirees looking to soak up the youthful energy to young professionals who want to take advantage of the employment opportunities. And, of course, a major academic institution will always help to drive the local economy.