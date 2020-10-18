NAR ‘Recommitted to the Fairness Fight’ With New Fair Housing Ad Campaign

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has long advocated for fair housing. However, as displayed by the recent resurgence of human rights protests and investigations by Newsday showing inequality and discriminatory practices in real estate, there is still work to be done. For this reason, NAR has “recommitted to the fairness fight,” encouraging the public and NAR members to report any violations to HUD.gov, and pushing the message of fair housing in a new advertising campaign, an extension of “That’s Who We R.”



“REALTORS® champion fair housing for all, but we recognize that the fight is far from over,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Impactful and lasting change starts with each one of us. Strong and thriving neighborhoods are inclusive. No group has more potential or opportunity to help make that a reality for homebuyers everywhere than the 1.4 million REALTORS® who are themselves trusted leaders in their communities.”

The Fair Housing extension campaign began in the summer with national full-page takeovers in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, as well as a Politico sponsorship and various marketing assets made available to NAR members. Phase two kicked off in October and was created in partnership with Havas Chicago and renowned illustrator and animator Noma Bar. An omnichannel advertising campaign to drive awareness, it will focus on the following statement: “This ad won’t end discrimination in real estate; people will.”

“We are honored to partner with the National Association of REALTORS® to help them put a stake in the ground and declare their ongoing commitment to fight all forms of discrimination in housing,” said John Norman, chief creative officer at Havas Chicago. “Through design storytelling and the renowned talent of Noma Bar, the National Association of REALTORS®’ stance against housing discrimination and dedication to driving real change comes to life in vibrant illustrations that are both symbolic and educational. This meaningful campaign will create broader awareness and understanding of what the National Association of REALTORS® stands for, and also serves as a reminder that all of us can be part of the solution.”

This second phase will lean heavily on visuals that use color to advance the story, “beginning in a colorless world that recognizes the issues many face and progressing toward a brighter, fairer future for all,” according to NAR.





Campaign assets will be visible to a wide spectrum of audiences in various formats, from branded content and ads in VICE to future partnerships planned with Axios and Daily Best. Additionally, the campaign will include social, television and print ads, providing access and visibility to underrepresented and marginalized groups, including BIPOC and LBGTQ+ businesses. The campaign is also targeting first-time homebuyers to share the important message of equality in housing.



